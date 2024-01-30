Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,423,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,994. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

