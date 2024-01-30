Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $440.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $413.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.96.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
