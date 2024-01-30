Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $440.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $413.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.96.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.