Match Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,409 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,984 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Match Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 2,373,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,661. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.