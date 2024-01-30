McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.89. 769,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,459. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day moving average is $280.24.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

