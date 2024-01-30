McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $172,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.54 and its 200-day moving average is $446.07. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

