Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of MDRR opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.