Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MDRR opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

