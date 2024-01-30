Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

