Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.08. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 4,735,335 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

