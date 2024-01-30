Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 711,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

