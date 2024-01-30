MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MELD has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,689,375,524 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0174974 USD and is up 13.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,223,998.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

