Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 50209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,760. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

