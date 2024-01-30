Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 781,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 598,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

