Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Down 8.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 64,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 299,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Shares of Meta Materials are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Materials

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 4,743.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meta Materials by 109.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 108,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 246.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 235,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

