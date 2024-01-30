Metahero Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and $693,600.69 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

