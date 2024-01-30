Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 6.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.72. 101,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 56,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.58.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 223.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

In related news, Director Alexander Molyneux sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$37,187.44. Also, Senior Officer Sundeep Sara sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$110,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,167 shares of company stock valued at $452,213. Company insiders own 23.91% of the company's stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

