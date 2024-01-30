Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$60.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$50.57 and a 1-year high of C$74.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.80.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total value of C$64,480.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

