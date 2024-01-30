Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 8,274 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

