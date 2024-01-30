Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

