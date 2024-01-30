Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 712 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $555.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.88. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $556.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

