Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 8,248 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

