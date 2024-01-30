Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 825 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

