Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 834 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

