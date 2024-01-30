Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

