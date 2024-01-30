Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

