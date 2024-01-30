Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

