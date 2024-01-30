Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $268,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,977 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 26.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $8,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

