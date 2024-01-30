Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

