Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

