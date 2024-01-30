Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Trading Up 0.2 %

MCO stock opened at $391.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Moody's

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

