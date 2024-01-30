Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 10,160 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

