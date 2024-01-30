Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

