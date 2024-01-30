Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

