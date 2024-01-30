Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $83.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

