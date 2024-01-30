Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 14,502 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after buying an additional 520,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 103,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

