MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.18% of MGIC Investment worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

MTG opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.