Michael J. Bell Sells 3,969 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £34,927.20 ($44,402.75).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 0.6 %

LON MSI traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 889.90 ($11.31). 10,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 861.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 750.79. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 442 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.90 ($12.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £145.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.95 and a beta of 0.04.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,809.52%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.