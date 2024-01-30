Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 3,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $596.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

