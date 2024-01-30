Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $25,372.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,935.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The firm has a market cap of $452.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

