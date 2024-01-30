Miramar Capital LLC Sells 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,155,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $275.07.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

