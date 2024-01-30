Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 170,407 shares of company stock worth $1,448,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.