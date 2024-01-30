Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 1,877,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,331.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

MIELF opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

