Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 717.2 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

