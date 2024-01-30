Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,065 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $46,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,404.53 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,407.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,271.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,054.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.