Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $39,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

