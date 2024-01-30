Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

