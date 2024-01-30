Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $88.90

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.90, but opened at $86.26. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 46,061 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.