Natera’s (NTRA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. 331,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.28. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,556 shares of company stock valued at $39,579,884. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 6,007.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.