National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.