National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NSA opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

