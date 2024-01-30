Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 2.8 %
NAII stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
