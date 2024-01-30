Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 2.8 %

NAII stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

